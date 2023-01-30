Court seeks Fawad’s medical report

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Sunday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s medical report to be submitted amid fears of custodial torture.

The police were granted a further two-day physical remand of the former minister on Saturday, reversing the earlier decision of a judicial magistrate, who had rejected the police plea and sent him on judicial remand to Adiala Jail.

The petition stated that despite court orders, the PTI leader’s medical exam was not conducted, which it maintained was “very important” keeping in view that “there are fears that Fawad Chaudhry will be subjected to torture”.

Upon the request, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja ordered Kohsar police station SHO to submit the former minister’s medical report by today (Monday). The court also directed the staff to deliver the orders to the concerned SHO on Sunday. Fawad was arrested from Lahore on Wednesday for allegedly “inciting violence” against the Election Commission of Pakistan members and the CEC.