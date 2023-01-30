Imran Khan taking politics towards bloodshed: Asif

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said that the statement of Imran Khan should be condemned as vehemently as possible. “The PPP has forgiven the blood of its martyrs,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was taking the politics of the country towards bloodshed. He lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan for accusing former president Asif Zardari of hatching a plot to assassinate him, saying such statements could pose threats to the lives of PPP leadership. Addressing a press conference he added the scathing allegations were a new move by Mr Khan, who had already played various cards in the political game. He said the PTI chief had attempted to turn politics into violence. The PML-N leader recalled that the PPP rendered major sacrifices in war against terrorism as former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had also been martyred by the terrorists. He said also the PPP continued its political struggle despite facing massive blows. He said Imran Khan would be responsible If any major tragedy happened in the country. He said politicians should not be detained in fake cases, adding: “I am against the politics of revenge”. While talking about approval of resignations of PTI leaders, he called Imran Khan a capricious politician, who is now planning to move court against the acceptance of resignations submitted by PTI lawmakers willingly. The PTI chief had been claiming that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to topple his government and now he had pointed guns at Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.