‘Kapoor & Sons’ scene goes viral

A scene from Bollywood film ‘Kapoor and Sons’ starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is going viral these days as it aptly shows a dysfunctional family’s issues The ‘Kapoor & Sons’ scene showed Rahul Kapoor, Harsh Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor having a squabble over money as a plumber works in their bathroom. Arjun Kapoor enters the fray and ask them what happened.

As the situation intensifies, Harsh argument with Sunita escalates while Rahul tells Arjun to stay out of because he won’t understand the seriousness of the issues. The brothers exchange heated and lose their cool.

The scene has millions of views and countless reactions on Twitter. Twitterati agreed that the writing was brilliant and the acting did justice. Netizens stated that their family members also tend to react the same way the dysfunctional family did in the movie. ‘Kapoor and Sons’ tells the brother Arjun and Rahul returning home to visit their grandfather Amarjeet Kapoor amidst numerous family issues. The situation gets worse when Tia Malik enters the brothers’ lives. The 2016 film was directed by Shakun Batra. Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta were the producers.