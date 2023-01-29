SECMC signs MoU with Power Cement

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Power Cement for the trial of Thar Coal in their cement manufacturing facilities.

Gwadar Pro quoting an official statement of SECMC, reported on Saturday that company’s goal is to play a game-changing role in industries other than electricity generation and “proving Thar Coal is crucial for Pakistan at large”. “The initiative is integral in utilizing the richly available indigenous resources of Thar Coal by industries to lower reliance and dependence on expensive imported coal”. SECMC has termed the initiative a “game-changing start” and has congratulated its entire team on this achievement.

Power Cement Limited of Arif Habib Group has been manufacturing, selling, and marketing cement since 1981.

SECMC is a joint venture between the Government of Sindh and Engro Energy Limited and its partners namely China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), Thal Limited, HBL, HUBCO, and SPI.

The current annual mining capacity of the Thar Block-II is 7.6 million tons and provides lignite quality coal to power producers in the country. The total reserves of block II are sufficient to support 5000MW of energy for 50 years.