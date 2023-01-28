MDA warns public of illegal housing societies

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) administration declared the extended portion of a private housing society (Adams Housing Scheme) as illegal in Multan on Friday. The extended area of the scheme is not approved by MDA, said the MDA director general. The scheme originally had 480 kanals approved by the MDA but later, the housing scheme owners expanded the colony up to 600 kanals, which is illegal. Notices were issued by the MDA administration for not getting the extended area approved. The MDA said the extended area would remain illegal unless the owners comply with notices. MDA Director General Qaiser Saleem said that strict action is being taken against illegal housing schemes. He said that from time to time, the MDA informed the public through public welfare messages that the public should not be fooled by the illegal housing scheme mafia. Before taking a plot in any housing scheme, they should contact the MDA to get confirmation about the status of the real estate, by visiting the office or online.