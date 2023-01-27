Today Gold Prices In Pakistan 27 January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 27 January 2023 is being sold for Rs. 171125 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 199600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 27 January 2023