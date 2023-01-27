Allies vow to face political challenges

The three key parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have started focusing on the upcoming polls and leaders of the three major parties of the coalition put their heads together on Thursday.

A summit meeting was held between Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the PM House on Thursday, a private TV channel reported. The troika discussed the evolving political situation in the country after the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP and the by-polls on the vacant seats of the national assembly. They also discussed the establishment of interim cabinets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, PPP leader Senator Salim Mandviwala and PPP’s Dr Asim Hussain.

This is the first meeting meeting between three leaders from the PML-N, PPP and the JUI-F since the dissolution of the assemblies and setting up of interim governments in KP and Punjab.