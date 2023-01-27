Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the treatment being meted out to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain-“being abducted, treated like a terrorist, given physical remand on a sham FIR”-are all signs of problems being faced by the country today.

“The treatment being meted out to Fawad Ch – being abducted, treated like a terrorist, given physical remand on a sham FIR – shows all that is wrong with Pak today,” Imran wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said that there was no justice, just the law of the jungle in the country. “If State & cabal of crooks think they can create an environment of fear & terrify us into submission, they have got it all wrong,” he maintained.

The ex-premier said that the people are more determined to stand up against the fascism. “My party & I are more resolute than ever before to fight against these fascist forces for democracy, rule of law & justice for our people,” he concluded.

As per the complaint lodged in the case, Fawad described the status of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja as that of a “clerk”, who stamps orders conveyed to him.

The complaint elaborates how the PTI leader had contested the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister while threatening the commission, and those it comprises. It further mentions how Fawad incited the people against them. As per the complaint, Fawad alleged that all those involved in the events of May 25, those “who committed the worst violation of human rights”, were being brought back.

It elaborates that Fawad said that those individuals should not be posted in Punjab, but if they were indeed posted there, then the members of the Election Commission, their families and these individuals were being “warned”.”If a series of abuses happened to us, you will have to pay back for this series of abuses,” the First Information Report (FIR) quoted the PTI leader as saying. “This speech has created a permanent threat to the lives of Election Commission members and their families,” the report added. “This speech of Fawad Chaudhary has also expressed hatred against the caretaker chief minister of Punjab and his constitutional government,” the FIR mentioned. “Due to this, disdain and mistrust have been created among the people against the constitutional government.”