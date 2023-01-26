The BoTree announces July launch in England

New luxury hotel The BoTree has announced its grand opening in July 2023. Located in the heart of London’s West End at the intersection of the affluent Marylebone and Mayfair neighbourhoods, designed by EPR Architects the BoTree will capture the spirit of the city’s ‘village’ life and reflect the prestige of central London. Vibrant and elegant, the 199-room five-star hotel, complete with 29 stunning suites, will boast dynamic bars; two destination restaurants, one of which will provide spectacular rooftop views of the city; a live music club; boutique screening room and fitness centre. Sister property to the award-winning Middle Eight and The Guardsman hotels, The BoTree will open as a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection.

Blending Marylebone flair and Mayfair chic, spacious, beautifully styled guestrooms designed by renowned Amsterdam-based designers Concrete will be adorned with colourful natural fabrics and eclectic textures created exclusively for the hotel. Exemplifying world-class living, each room will welcome guests with a reception space separated by discrete sliding panels leading to bedrooms and lounge areas, featuring luxurious furnishings. Contemporary suites, ranging from 31m2 to 78m2, will serve as destinations in themselves, providing the perfect entertaining space with a lounge, balcony, personal bar and integrated cocktail station. The largest of the suites, Presidential Suite will offer commanding views across central London. Featuring a private elevator lobby, guest entrance and an outdoor terrace, this exclusive space can be combined with the adjoining suites to create a 350m2 wing for the ultimate private retreat.

The hotel’s intuitive personalised service will be the cornerstone of its character. Welcoming floor hosts will be on hand to fulfil guests’ needs as they indulge in a stay.

Conveniently connected with Bond Street tube station on its doorstep and bustling Oxford Street just steps away, The BoTree will serve as the perfect base to discover the city’s iconic sights and unmissable events. Travelers will not need to go far to enjoy London’s independent cafe?s, bookshops and boutiques from this stylish haven. Nearby Marylebone, a fashionable village-like neighbourhood, is known for its elegant Georgian and Victorianarchitecture, world-class dining and premier entertainment. In Mayfair, guests will find major international galleries and auction houses, flagship designer stores on the famous Bond Street, private clubs, Michelin star restaurants and more. From a stroll in Regent’s Park to taking in a concert at Wigmore Hall or an art exhibition at The Wallace Collection, the area boasts plenty of opportunities for explorers to get a true taste of London’s best.