Gwadar to start receiving 100 MWs of electricity from Iran in March

Gwadar will have 100 Megawatts of additional electricity from March 1 from Iran, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani.

“Insha’Allah Gwadar will have 24/7 power supply, this will boost industry, tourism and real estate business in Gwadar,” Mr. Qambarani wrote on his Twitter.

To fulfill the electricity needs of Gwadar, the governments of Pakistan and Iran signed an agreement for the supply of additional 100 Megawatts of electricity in June 2022.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Gwadar last year had directed authorities concerned to complete the project in a short period of time. Moreover, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), last June, approved a 132kV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar. The project namely the Construction of the 2nd Circuit Stringing of the 132kV, transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km), will be completed with Rs. 2,322.940 million.

Gwadar relies on imported electricity from Iran and with the construction of the 132kV line, the port city will be connected to the National Grid for the first time.