1,000 students participate in education expo

AHZ Associates organized an educational expo on January 24, 2023 at Pearl Continental Hotel Rawalpindi. In which AHZ Associates Country Head Mufijul Haq and Regional Head Liaquat Shabir specially participated. The purpose of the expo was clear. The aim was to provide guidance to male and female students who wanted to get education in the country. Representatives of British universities and more than 1000 male and female students participated in the expo. Will continue to provide free services and guidance to students. So that the youth can give their services to the country by getting education abroad and prove to be an asset for Pakistan.