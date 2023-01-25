Empoli upset 10-man Inter Milan 1-0 in Serie A

MILAN: A second-half goal by midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi earned Empoli a surprise 1-0 win over 10-man Inter Milan in Serie A on Monday, ending Simone Inzaghi side’s seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. Empoli, whose previous victory against the Nerazzurri dates back to April 2006, moved up to ninth place on 25 points from 19 games. Inter remain third on 37 points, one point behind second-placed Milan who travel to Lazio on Tuesday. “In the first half hour we did great things, we had courage and zero fear,” Empoli coach Paolo Zanetti told DAZN. “Winning at the San Siro is a dream and my players managed to make it come true.” Inter, who hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, were left with 10 men when captain Milan Skriniar was sent off five minutes before the interval. He was shown a second yellow card after his boot reached Francesco Caputo’s neck. Inzaghi blamed the defeat on being a man down for over 50 minutes and dismissed suggestions that the victory celebrations following their Supercup triumph impacted their preparations for Monday’s match. Earlier on Monday, Bologna drew 1-1 at home to bottom-placed Cremonese.