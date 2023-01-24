Vile act in Sweden

In addition to the division over Ankara’s application to join NATO, the burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm serves as yet another reminder of the growing far-right trends in Europe and worldwide. During the protests on Saturday in Stockholm, a far-right anti-immigrant politician reportedly set fire to a copy of the Quran next to the Turkish consulate. The incident has not been well received by the international community, particularly Sweden, and the Muslim community around the world joined them in calling the act “vile.” Many people would think that Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric was only a political ploy, and that once he was in the White House, as the leader of the most powerful nation, he would act wisely. No. Trump is no longer president, but anti-Muslim sentiment is on the rise around the world. Islamophobia lacks official legitimacy, as all heads of state criticised the incendiary behaviour of the Swedish hawk. However, such incidents have occurred often in recent years. In 2016, a bag bearing a swastika and containing a pig’s head was thrown at an Islamic school in Brisbane, Australia. According to a Pew survey, half of Muslims in the United States have experienced some form of prejudice, such as being treated with suspicion, threatened, or given an unpleasant name. The figure is likely to rise over time. If one believes so, the function of the media in these hard times is critical. It appears that anti-Muslim violence and harassment are not receiving much attention from the media. When anti-Semitism issues are covered in the press, hate speech towards Muslims is often conveniently overlooked or understated.

Islamist extremists have significantly contributed to hatred tendencies; thus, blaming Islamophobia on the entire world is unfair. The Muslim militants planned, carried out, and claimed responsibility for the revolutionary 9/11. The so-called Islamic State’s expansion into Iraq, Syria, and portions of Europe will only inflame anti-Muslim sentiment.

It is unlikely that the issue will be solved anytime soon. But if the right steps are taken right away, its growth can be stopped. All religions must start looking for points of agreement and encourage respect for and understanding of one another’s diversity. But it is the American government that has the highest obligations. It needs to make amends and accept the Muslims residing in the US. The gesture will have a profound effect on everyone on the planet. *