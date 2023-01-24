Soldier martyred in Bannu IED attack

A security personnel was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Janikhel area of Bannu district, the military’s media wing said Monday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred soldier as Sepoy Gul Sher – 24 years of age and a resident of the Khyber tribal district. Sanitisation of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, the ISPR said. Attacks on security personnel and citizens, in general, have increased as several militant outfits have regrouped – posing a major threat to the country, which has battled terrorism repeatedly.