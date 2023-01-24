Man kills daughter for ‘honour’ inside Karachi court

A woman was allegedly shot dead Monday in the name of honour inside the premises of the city court in the metropolis, police said.

Hajra, the victim, was killed by her own father as she entered marriage according to her free will without the consent of parents.

Police said the victim was being taken inside the premises by Head Constable Imran Zaman and female constables to be presented before the court. Meanwhile, her father – 65-year-old suspect Ameer Zaman Mehsud – was chasing them and as soon as the woman reached the court’s premises, he opened fire near gate number four.

The deceased, according to the SSP, was aged between 18 to 20 years old. According to the police, the suspect’s weapon was seized and he was taken into custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed said the incident left Head Constable Imran Zaman, 40, and another person – 20-year-old Wajid Kaleem – injured. Both the injured were taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi along with the girl’s body, the SSP said.

The girl had reportedly got married in Orangi Town. According to police, the teenager had left her residence 10 days ago, following which her father had lodged a report of kidnapping at Orangi’s Pirabad police station. The girl was recovered on Sunday and during the initial investigation, she told police she had got married.

Her purported husband, Anis Rehman, was detained after the court had already remanded him in judicial custody on Sunday.