Levies personnel martyred in Mastung firing

A personnel of the Levies force was martyred while another received injuries in an attack on a patrolling team in Mastung area of Balochistan on Sunday, official sources confirmed.

They said that unidentified armed men opened fire at the patrolling team of the Levies in Thana Wali Khan Mastung. Resultantly, one personnel of the force died instantly while another suffered critical injuries. Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital. The assailants escaped the crime scene. Further probe is underway. Meanwhile, an explosion took place near a police car within the limits of Badaber Police Station in Peshawar, police said on Sunday.

The police said that no casualties have been reported. They said that Nasir Khan – in charge of the Sheikhan outpost – was on patrol when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his car in the area.

According to the police, the blast was carried out by a remote control device and the explosives were placed inside a paint can.

The police, after the incident, collected evidence from the crime scene. A bomb disposal unit was also called to the site of the incident. The bomb disposal unit said that about one kilogram of explosive material was used in the blast which damaged the vehicle.