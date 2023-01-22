Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

Top Pakistani filmstar Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her fans whether it is on the screen or off the screen.

The knock-out beauty and spiffy actress the Lollywood is loved by her fans. In her latest move, the Load Wedding star shared a clip, lip-syncing and acting out a famous dialogue of Wednesday Addams. “I don’t care if people dislike me. Deep down I actually enjoy it,” Mehwish can be seen recreating the iconic dialogue in the new clip showing her sitting in a close-up frame wearing a bold dress.

Mehwish Hayat has been trolled in the comments section of her latest video on Instagram.

The actress filmed herself in a black monotone dress as she looks splendid. Mehwish’s latest clip does not settle well with keyboard warriors who trolled her.

Last year, the 35-year-old made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.