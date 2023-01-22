Gigi offers fan rare appearance by Khai

Supermodel and mom Gigi Hadid has social media wanting more ever since sharing a glimpse of her bundle of joy from a sunny New Year’s R&R. Hadid shared the small collage to Instagram and the post featured a collection of three images. The first featured Hadid herself clad in a bright pink bikini, with a cover-up in the same colour palate. The second picture however, has become the highlight for it includes Hadid with her daughter Khai propped on her shoulders, taking in the sun. The image is in black-and-white and offers fans a glimpse into Khai’s developmental milestones. The final picture is one with Hadid and what appears to be Khai, soaking up the sun with their feet in the clear green sea.