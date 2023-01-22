Credibility question

As the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of 70 opposition MNAs and the Election Commission of Pakistan denotified them, the ruling coalition-led parliament is losing political and moral confidence in its ability to rule the country. The speaker accepted the resignations of 35 MNAs a few days ago, and then of another batch of 35 MNAs after the opposition leader, Imran Khan, hinted at returning to the assembly. The speaker’s stunned movements merely hint at the government coalition’s desperate attempts to avoid a political assault on it inside the House; they also demonstrate that the government pretends that everything is well and that elections will be held on schedule. However, when the country’s two biggest provinces hold provincial assembly elections, the de-notification of about 80 PTI legislators will fuel calls for new elections, and snap elections cannot be postponed for long. A national assembly that lacks opposition is a charade.

Everyone expected the administration to make efforts to get the PTI back in the House and to establish a credible framework to ensure that future elections are acceptable to all parties. However, the speaker’s actions show that the government lacks moral commitment to the democratic system, and the system would eventually become dysfunctional, bringing the entire system down. As time passes, the situation for the ruling alliance becomes more complicated, particularly in light of the IMF program’s harsh criteria for the next couple of months due to the potential for default. The government is losing both economic and political capital as a result of the IMF program’s high cost.

The move of the speaker to denotify opposition MNAs demonstrates the government’s nervousness, and it will gain nothing from the current scenario. The absence of a significant number of legislators from the National Assembly would call into question the government’s moral authority and the legitimacy of parliament. If no opposition exists in the legislature, it means the ruling alliance has lost its political and moral power to rule. By-elections to fill the seats of more than 120 MNAs would be a poor political move, especially if the ruling alliance loses Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming elections. It demonstrates that the government wants a sham opposition led by Raja Riaz to finalise specifics of a caretaker setup for the next elections. If this occurs, the credibility of the following questions will be difficult to get. *