PML-N’s Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader Pir Aminul Hasnat has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), it was reported on Saturday. He made the announcement in a press conference along with PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders of the party. During the media talk, Qureshi said that with the involvement of Hasnat, PTI will be stronger than before in Sargodha, adding that they “will work together with him for the betterment of Pakistan”. PTI senior leader Asad Umar said a history-making movement is currently underway in the country. “We will work together for the betterment of the country. If there is a political leader in Pakistan at the moment, he is Imran Khan,” said Umar. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N “has ended in Sargodha with Hasanat joining PTI”. “Elections are the only solution to the situation in the country. Unless the political situation is fixed, the economy cannot be fixed,” added Fawad. It is pertinent to note that Hasnat, who has now joined PTI, remained the former minister of state for religious affairs and leader of PML-N. Hasnat, who was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Constituency NA-64 Sargodha, has also remained a part of the cabinets of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.