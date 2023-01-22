Police station should be a symbol of peace, shelter: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art newly-built four-storey building of Police Station Baghbanpura.

Daughter of martyred constable of Lahore police Waqas Ali presented CCPO Lahore with a bouquet.

The CCPO Lahore inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities, provided to the PS Baghbanpura. He hoped that the infrastructure would be looked after properly by the staff and administration of the Police Station.

Addressing the ceremony, the CCPO Lahore said that Baghbanpura Police Station was a beautiful addition to the existing modern police buildings of the city. A police station should be a symbol of peace and shelter for citizens where they could get timely justice and response with respect and dignity.

The new buildings of police stations of Chung, Gawalmandi, Qila Gujjar Singh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Faisal Town as well as new buildings of Headquarters of Dolphins squad City Division and SDPO Naulakha Circle office had been completed during the tenure of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. The building of PS Baghbanpura has been completed with Rs 70 million with cooperation of Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SP Cantt Operations Raza Tanveer,SP Investigation Aftab Phularwan, SDPO Baghbanpura Atif Mairaj, other senior police officers and staff of PS were also present.

Police ensuring peace in region by controlling crime: Regional Police Officer (RPO), Moin Masood said on Saturday that Multan region police was ensuring peace across the region by controlling crime for which a separate mechanism was being adopted.

He expressed these views while addressing the under-training ASPs at the Conference Room of Police Line. City Police Officer Shakir Hussain Dawar and course commander Umar Riaz were also present on the occasion.

The under-training police officers were briefed about the overall crime situation and about the policy made to fight crime across the region.

The RPO said that a regular policy had been devised for crime fighting in the region and police was being equipped with modern technology requirements. The Multan region police had successfully made it possible to conduct cricket events and would ensure peaceful conduct of PSL 2023 matches to be held at Multan cricket stadium.

He urged the under-training ASPs to work with devotion and dedication and earn good name for the department. The participants of the delegation asked questions from RPO about the police department which were answered upto their satisfaction.

Later, RPO Moin Masood presented a comemorative shield to course commander Umar Riaz on behalf of Multan region police.