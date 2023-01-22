10 dead, 1,122 injured in road accidents in Punjab

At least ten people were killed while 1122 suffered injuries in 1060 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of whom, 618 people sustained serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 504 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams. Analysis showed that 550 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 449 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. Statistics show that 223 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Multan with 93 victims and atthird Faisalabad with 68 road accidents and 67 victims. As many as 874 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 26 vans, 7 buses, 20 trucks, and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.