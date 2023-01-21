Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

Sharjeel Inaam Memon, the minister of information for Sindh, experienced a heart attack on Saturday and underwent an angioplasty at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in Hyderabad.

According to hospital sources, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was rushed to NICVD after complaining of chest symptoms.

The PPP leader had experienced a heart attack, the physicians determined after a quick check.

Two of Memon’s coronary arteries were reportedly occluded, but he had angioplasty and angiography in order to treat the medical problem.

It should be noted that two cardiac stents have been placed in Memon’s arteries to unblock them.

As per the hospital administration, Memon’s condition is stable and he will be discharged after 24 hours.

The PPP leader, elected as a member of Sindh’s provincial assembly PS-62 Tharparkar III, replaced Saeed Ghani as the provincial information minister in April 2022.