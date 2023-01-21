No shortage of petrol, diesel in Pakistan

The federal government Friday ruled out any possibility of a fuel crisis in Pakistan, saying that the oil reserves required by the country are in stock.

According to an official statement, the ministry of petroleum strongly denied the fears of petroleum shortage in the country, referring to it as “rumours” that had been circulating on social media.

The ministry made it clear that it had the required oil reserves already in stock and that there is “no possibility of shortage”.

“The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and other oil shipping companies have adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, kerosene and other types of petroleum products,” the statement said, adding, “The quantity of diesel available for storage in the country is at full capacity so people should not listen to rumours, speculations and misleading information”.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the PSO too stressed that it had ample stocks available in the supply chain as per the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) specified day saying: “As the national flag bearer, the PSO remains committed to fuelling the nation and is ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel at its retail outlets nationwide.”

In their official communique, both PSO and the ministry of petroleum requested that the “rumours” of the shortage of petrol not be circulated or shared by the media. According to the PSO, the ministry and OGRA are monitoring the status of reserves of private companies so that the “country’s supply chain continues to be maintained seamlessly”.