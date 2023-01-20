43 Nadra employees dismissed for issuing ID cards to foreigners, Senate told

The Senate was informed on Friday that 43 workers of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) had been dismissed for giving national identity cards to foreigners.

Senator Bahramand Khan of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) told the Senate that Afghan nationals had gotten Pakistani identity cards over the last three years.

“Tell us the reasons for issuing identity cards to the Afghan nationals, and why is it not being stopped?” Bahramand Khan questioned during the Senate session.

“In the past, some foreigners were able to get national identity cards with the connivance of the Nadra employees,” the state minister for interior affairs answered.

“18 ID cards have been cancelled by Nadra. The process of verifying the identity of 8,152 people is underway. Besides, 43 Nadra employees have also been fired,” he added.

“One million identity cards were blocked from 2013 to 2018. The Nadra national identity card system is being made foolproof,” he stated.

“No proposal to grant citizenship to the Afghan nationals is under consideration. I cannot say anything with certainty about the number of the Afghans nationals in Karachi,” he added.