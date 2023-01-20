Fashion experts reveal the hottest trends for 2023

As we wave goodbye to 2022 and welcome in the New Year, one thing on many people’s to-do lists is creating a wardrobe that will not only impress but serve a purpose all year long. Fashion experts at Boohoo have predicted the top trends of 2023 in the hopes of helping prepare your capsule wardrobes, de-clutter and donate any out-of-fashion pieces and give insight into what’s trending in 2023.

BIKER GIRL — the biker trend stems from pulling nostalgic leather and grunge-style pieces, incorporating them into everyday wear and spicing up a party look. The trend is often seen when mixing feminine silhouettes with boxy oversized leather pieces. Celebrity fashion favourites such as Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber are often seen stepping out in biker-style outfits, proving just how popular the biker look is and will be this year. Searches for ‘leather pants’ are at an average of 129,000 times a month in the US, alongside searches for ‘biker jacket’ seeing a 101 percent increase over the past 90 days and searches for ‘biker boots’ increased by 165 percent over the past month.

FLASHY METALLICS — at the end of last year, we saw the re-introduction of all things metallic, with silver taking over the internet and the runway. The style has already become an obsession on social media, especially on TikTok. The hashtag #silveroutfit has surpassed over three million views, and #metallicoutfits also reached an impressive 595,200 views. Many might believe shiny metallic outfits are just for the sparkle season at Christmas, but that is not the case. It is also not just limited to gold and silver pieces as the industry is seeing more and more colours venturing into popularity. Violets, baby blues and shimmery greens have all popped onto the radar recently, which means the high-shine style is set to be big in 2023.

COWBOY CORE — cowboy core was extremely popular throughout all the seasons last year, and it is here to stay. Western-style pieces are a great way to inject some fun and sass into your 2023 wardrobe; whether it be a pair of statement cowboy boots, a studded suede vest or an oversized plaid shirt, this trend is set to stick. Particular that caught fans’ eyes is Margot Robbie. Whilst filming for her upcoming movie Barbie, the actress paired a neon pink western-style two-piece with a white cowboy hat and matching bandana. Another celebrity that hugely influenced cowboy core is Harry Styles after appearing at multiple of his concerts wearing cowboy hats. Fans swooned over him at his concerts while wearing cowboy hats and feather boas, which increased searches for ‘cowgirl hat’ in the US to increase 117 percent.

CARGO COUTURE — practicality in fashion is essential for some when it comes to styling outfits which is why the cargo trend is back and better than ever. Cargo pants give the perfect baggy silhouette whilst also providing comfort and many styles come equipped with deep pockets, which is ideal for those who like to travel light. Searches in the US searches for ‘cargo pants’ are at an average 306,000 times per month in America. Cargo skirts have also started to pop up on the scene, and searches for ‘cargo skirt’ over the past month have increased by 123 percent, proving the trend’s popularity.

BARBIE CORE — this girly aesthetic based on Mattel Barbie dolls is definitely one for those that love a preppy, bold and bright outfit. This trend is mainly focused on bubblegum pink and fuchsia pieces inspired by all things girly, which was a huge trend in the early 2000s. With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie set to hit our screens later this year, we can expect to see hot-pink styles all over social media this year.

PLAYFUL PROFESSIONAL — if a capsule wardrobe is more suited to your lifestyle, playful blazers and two-piece suits are a great way to stay classy and fun both in and out of the office this year. The style has taken over TikTok, with thousands of users showing off their outfits of the day and inspirational style videos showing how to style the playful professional trend. The hashtag #blazeroutfit has surpassed 320.8 million views on the platform.