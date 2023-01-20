348 degrees awarded at 29th convocation of NUST MCS

As many as 348 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were conferred at the 29th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS).

Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, HI (M), Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), graced the occasion as chief guest. In his convocation address, he congratulated the graduating students on their outstanding achievements, and acknowledged the meritorious services of faculty and parents in enabling the graduates to achieve their long-cherished goals. He also lauded NUST for maintaining upward trajectory amongst the world’s most prestigious Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), which speaks volumes of its academic and research excellence. He urged young graduates to continue working hard and fulfill their obligations towards the nation and the humanity.

Addressing the audience, Rector NUST Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, particularly distinction holders, for having successfully passed through one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems. Congratulating the parents, he said that their efforts and sacrifices could never be justifiably reciprocated by their children no matter what. The Rector also paid glowing tribute to the faculty for their dedication and playing immeasurable role in the all-round grooming of the graduates. He was all-praise for MCS that, as a pioneer institution of NUST, has been maintaining rich legacy of producing professional engineers, who are culturally enlightened and productive citizens of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant MCS Brig Omer Khalid gave an overview of the College’s academic and research achievements over the last one year. Undergraduate degrees were awarded to 226 graduates in the disciplines of Electrical and Software Engineering, while, postgraduate degrees were conferred upon 122 students in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering and Information Security.

Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, HI (M), Inspector General C&IT, Major Gen Muhammad Ali Khan, HI (M), Signal Officer in Chief, faculty members, educationists, large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.