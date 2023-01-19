ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave earlier affecting North Balochistan will grip the upper parts of the country on Friday night and bring rain of light to moderate intensity with snowfall over the hills in various parts during the coming days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the westerly wave will persist till January 25 with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills with chances of isolated hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from January 21-24 with occasional gaps.

Light rain or drizzle is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan on January 20 and January 21. Rain-wind with moderate to isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 23- 25.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.

Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell. Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the spell. All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.