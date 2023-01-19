Robbers gang-rape woman in Islamabad

Robbers allegedly gang-raped a woman at a home in Islamabad’s Bilal Town Khanna neighbourhood.

Four armed robbers allegedly broke into the home, held the woman, hostage, for several hours, and then shot bullets to scare her.

They are accused of gang-raping the woman, robbing her of money and gold jewelry, and then fleeing.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, the police opened a case and began an investigation.

”All the evidence has been collected from the crime scene and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the police.