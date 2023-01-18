Governor calls for promoting book culture

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman while speaking at the launching ceremony of the book “22 Log” by Alumni Sajjad Parvez organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at the Governor House Lahore said that there is a need to promote the culture of book reading in the society. He said that due to social media, the trend of reading books among the youth has decreased. He said that book reading should be encouraged to promote the culture of tolerance and tolerance in the society. The Governor of Punjab said that the book “22 Log” is not only a book but the essence of the academic, intellectual, artistic and research life of 22 unemployed people. He said that this book includes detailed interviews of those personalities who have a prominent position in the field of art, education, research, journalism, literature and history. Governor Punjab also appreciated the efforts of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in this regard. Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman further said that as the chancellor, I am working to create a consortium in seven important areas by mobilizing the Vice-Chancellors of the universities of Punjab. Among them, there was a review meeting regarding the consortium established on financial discipline and governance in the universities. In which some decisions were made on how to improve the management of universities and other matters. Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob said that it is a joyous occasion for me that this prestigious event is the book “22 Log” published under the efforts of Directorate of Press Media and Publications of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The launch ceremony is being held at the Governor’s House, which is authored by Sajjad Parvez. Sajjad Parvez not only belongs to Bahawalpur region but he is also a former student of Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The Islamia University is proud that Sajjad Parvez is the bearer of sanctity of letter, voice and pen. His book “22 Log” is based verbatim and on interviews with leading artists of the world of art whom it is a privilege to meet, read and receive their fees.

These personalities are united in their imagination, art, intelligence, thought and civilization and with their efforts, they give a new direction to the times and contribute to the process of evolution. Sajjad Parvez aired his interviews on Hawa Ka Dosh, which became part of the archive after being heard by the audience. The Vice-Chancellor said that interviewing these personalities associated with the world of literature, research, art, music, history and sound was an act of courage. But the skill with which Sajjad Parvez has presented the journey of his life in the words of these personalities is worthy of praise. He said that in this book, Sajjad Parveez has explored the lives and thoughts of famous personalities in such a way that Sajjad Parveez called me felt close to Naresh Kumar Shad, Tahir Masood and Dr. Asif Farrakhi. The Vice-Chancellor said that his interview is also included in this book. On this Occasion, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director of Press Media and Publications said that in today’s era, it is important to inform about the performance of educational institutions, no matter how famous they are. Practically, a glimpse of this awareness is possible from a newspaper headline, radio, TV channel reports and social media updates and posts.

Alhamdulillah Department of Public Relations, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is trying to convey the curricular and co-curricular activities organized in the centenary great educational institution to the public opinion in a timely manner. Mujeeb Rehman Shami, Senior Journalist, Columnist, Ms. Amna Mufti, Screenwriter, Columnist, Novelist, Ms. Farzana Aqib, Author, Naeem Masood, Columnist, Amjad Ali Kaliar, Columnist and author of the book Sajjad Pervaiz also addressed the event. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Jawad Hussain Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Tahir Hussain Dean Faculty of Computing, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Mansoor Khalid Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel Registrar, Prof. Dr. Abu Bakr Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Paracha, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Advanced Studies and Research Board, Ms. Maria Ansari, Principal University College of Art and Design, Dr. Azhar Hussain, Director of Alumni, Dr. Shanayyara, Chief Public Relations, Zahid Sulman, Additional Director, Printing Press, Ms. Fatima Junaid, Deputy Registrar Public Affairs, faculty members, professors and important personalities from various walks of life were present.