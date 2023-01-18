Minister for early soloution of expats issues

Salaries of Pakistani employees abroad should be equal to other countries. The quota for Pakistan will also be increased. Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Salim Haider Khan expressed these views at the Pakistani Consul General, Embassy, Nadra and Passport Office in Dubai. Consul General Hasan Afzal, Focal Person Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis in Dubai Sardar Qaiser Hayat Khan, Deputy Consul General Fawad Khan, CW Abu Dhabi Samiullah Khan, PSO Abdul Razzaq and Mudassar Nawaz Malik were also present during the visit. where Minister of State Sardar Salim Haider and Consul General Hasan Afzal had a detailed consultation on visa and it was agreed that the visa policy would be considered and the obstacles in the issuance of visas would be removed. Also reviewed the NADRA facilities, passport and e-portal facility and directed to speed up the work on it as well as to speed up the work for its promotion. He said that the e-portal should be advertised on social media and should be written in front of the office so that people can benefit from it and register their complaints and the complaints of people can reach the consulate, embassy and the government of Pakistan and me. . During the visit, there was a detailed discussion on the problems faced by the employees of the oil companies related to the security pass and it was agreed to solve them. Directed and said that efforts should be accelerated to increase the quota of employees.