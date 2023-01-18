Where does Babar Azam stand in ICC ODI rankings?

Following the conclusion of the home series against New Zealand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has maintained his top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Player Ranking with 887 points remaining.

Mohammad Nawaz, an all-rounder, moved up 12 spots to number 28 on the list of bowlers after taking six wickets in the just-completed ODI series against the Kiwis.

Virat Kohli has improved his ICC Men’s ODI Player Ranking as a result of his outstanding recent performance.

During India’s recent ODI series victory over Sri Lanka, Kohli scored two centuries and amassed an astounding 283 runs in just three innings.

The former Indian captain has jumped two places to fourth overall, with 750 points, on the latest list for ODI batters.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (766) and Quinton de Kock (759) are in second and third place respectively.

Kohli’s teammates Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav have also improved their rankings after good performances against Sri Lanka.

“Gill hit a century and a fifty during the series and his 207 runs at an average of 69 helped the opener improve 10 spots to 26th overall on the rankings for ODI batters,” the ICC said in a press release.

“But it is perhaps Siraj that makes the most eye-catching move, with the 28-year-old jumping a massive 15 spots to third on the list for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets for the series.

“No bowler picked up more wickets during that series and Siraj improves to a career-best rating of 685 points to close in on pacesetters Trent Boult (730) and Josh Hazlewood (727).

“Kuldeep was also rewarded for his five wickets from just two matches against Sri Lanka, with the left-arm jumping seven places to 21st on the latest bowler rankings.”