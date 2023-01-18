Hira Mani looks stylish in latest photoshoot

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. Hira proves her acting skills in the drama industry and also has a very cheerful personality. She always treats her fans to her adorable photoshoots and pictures.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2, Peet Na Kariyo Koi, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bandish, Mohabbat Na Kariyo and many more.

This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning photos of herself on her account.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

On the work front, Hira Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.