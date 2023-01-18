Call for reforms to boost national economy

The Executive Council of the Engineers Study Forum – a registered Think Tank on National Economy in a special meeting presided our by Engr. Mian Fazal Ahmad proposed urged Reforms for better National Economy of the country. Accordingly, the special meeting resolved to laud efforts of the present Govt to improve the current situation to come out of the debt ridden critical National Economy situation.

The Forum resolved to propose the following measures on fast track basis. Necessary task forces of Experts should be formed to prepare action plans of professionals to monitor reforms order a time bound program effectively to cut inflation, increase industrial and agricultural productivity for high GDP Growth and boost exports for better foreign exchange reserves.

Special Incentives Program may be announced for overseas Pakistanis and foreign Currency Account Holders in the country to contribute voluntarily Dollars to the Govt. to ease critical situation. A short term crash program is needed to launch an Action Plan to raise agricultural and industrial productivity in the country to be monitored time bound effectively by professionals and experts. Per acre yield of crops should be enhanced with reforms. The current per acre yield is very low causing losses. Undue losses in Gas companies, Power Plants and Power Distribution Companies should be controlled effectively, Independent Experts Group should be entrusted to achieve effective results. Power Tariff structure is over sixty years old. Needs rationalization on basis of real costs of providing services. Electricity rates can come down substantially.

The Experts in all sectors should be given responsibilities in consultation with Trade and Industry bodies to control inefficiencies and losses. Time bound Programmatic action plans are needed to be launched at the earliest to achieve practical results. Revenue losses should be monitored and controlled effectively for revenue earning bodies with the help of independent experts groups. Special monitoring groups of Experts should be formed to achieve good results of rapid Economic growth, control of undue losses and wastages in public sector organizations. The Development projects should be well controlled to avoid cost escalations. Local manpower should be used and foreign experts should not be called unnecessarily. For flood hit rehabilitation, tender system should be used on fast track system for speedy and economical completion.