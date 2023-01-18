Harry says at least one of William’s kids will ‘end up like me, the spare’

Prince Harry is a concerned uncle. In an interview with the Telegraph, published days after the Jan. 10 release of his tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex said he worries about the other “spares” in the family. His brother Prince William, heir to the British throne and wife Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, 9-who is second-in-line, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” Harry told the Telegraph in the Jan. 13 interview. “And that hurts, that worries me.” The title of his memoir comes from the nickname bestowed upon him by the UK tabloid press and his family. In the book, Harry says he was “the shadow, the support, the Plan B.”