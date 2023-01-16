The City School System signs MoU with Pearson-Edexcel

To support students’ learning by offering world-class qualifications, and to ensure the provision of assessment services and international academic qualifications, Pearson-Edexcel and The City School, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, have come together and have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU signing ceremony was held at The City School, PC Hotel Lahore, and was signed by Shahzad Muhammad Khan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) The City School, and Ms. Kathryn booth, Director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan/Turkey. The ceremony was attended by the senior leadership team from both organizations.

Under the MoU, Pearson, and City school will collaborate to introduce Pearson Edexcel qualifications supporting resources and professional development courses to the selective branches of City school starting from South region schools in Pakistan. Pearson will provide online teacher training courses to prepare teachers for the relevant Pearson Edexcel exam syllabus.

The city school students will benefit from the official Pearson curriculum and course preparation books and the teachers will be able to benefit from the online Teacher Resource Packs and online training courses supporting each official course preparation in all available subjects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, COO The City School, Shahzad Khan stated, “. I congratulate my team at The City School and everyone at Pearson Education for this partnership and am confident that this collaboration will be beneficial in bringing educational excellence to our schools. At the City School, providing better academic opportunities and exposure to international qualifications has always been our priority.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kathryn Booth, Director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, said that The City School is the flag bearer in the education sector and that the collaboration would usher in a new era of learning. She further said that this MoU will serve as a milestone towards students’ advanced learning opportunities in Pakistan.