I wed last year, no longer live alone: Mohib Mirza

Famous actor Mohib Mirza wed last year and no longer lives alone. Mohib Mirza made an appearance on Sunday on the show ‘Prohibited to Laugh,’ hosted by Tabish Hashmi, where he cleared the issue of marriage but did not reveal his spouse a year ago.

Mohib Mirza in response to the subject of marriage said, “Thank God, I got married a year ago so I’m not living alone.”

The actor stated that even before his father died away last year he got married since his father had wanted to see his only son get married in life. It’s important to keep in mind that there have long been speculations linking popular actor Mohib Mirza and actress Sanam Saeed. However, the discussion gathered steam after Sanam Saeed shared a video on the first day of the new year that included beautiful images of her and Mohib Mirza out and about.