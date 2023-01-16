Pakistan’s first deaf author Kashaf Alvi selected as a ‘Global Shaper’

Achieving global recognition is a remarkable accomplishment for both the honoree and the nation they represent. Kashaf Alvi has inarguably made his mark when it comes to representation and making the nation proud.

The brilliant 19-year-old is a social enthusiast and a tech visionary. Due to his remarkable accomplishments, particularly in the fields of literature and technology, Kashaf, who was born deaf and mute, has served as an inspiration to many.

Having achieved Microsoft Certification, authored a book, Recognized as Pride Of Pakistan, written various published columns in leading newspapers and magazines on inclusivity, a short film writer, created a mobile application to improve differently-abled persons’ quality of life, and worked on various other social projects, Kashaf is an example for many. His efforts have produced incredible results for his future and the image of his country—one leading example being his current selection as a Global Shaper.

The Global Shaper Community is an initiative of the World Economic Forum. It is a network of brilliant and inspirational youth. The community works together to address national and international challenges. The members’ selections are made based on extraordinary achievements, such as Kashaf’s contributions toward the differently-abled community in Pakistan. With members spanning 150 countries, the Global Shapers Community is leading the movement for positive changes.

As an international not-for-profit organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum is engaged in various local, regional, and global movements across the world. According to the forum’s mission, “moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.” Anyone associated with the organization not only represents their nation on a global scale but also has a chance to participate in agendas that can make this world a better place.

Kashaf Alvi is currently a part of the change that the world is expecting from its youth. The deaf influencer will now work as a Global Shaper from the Islamabad Hub, including the deaf community’s support and voice in all of his initiatives. Kashaf Alvi, a prominent figure among young people, is proudly leading this global transformation.