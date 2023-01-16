Imran refuses to meet ‘defectors’

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reportedly refused to meet the PTI’s defecting former members of the Punjab Assembly. According to a private news channel, the PTI workers are protesting in the Punjab constituencies of the defecting members. The former MPAs approached the party chief to rest their case but he refused to meet with them. During Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, PTI MPAs Faisal Cheema, Momina Waheed and Khurram Leghari were absent from the House. The members were issued show-cause notices by the party and the PTI chief had instructed them to appear before the party Secretary General Asad Umar and present an explanation. It may be noted that last year, 25 MPAs of the PTI were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for defying party directives and voting for Hamza Shehbaz for the post of the Punjab chief minister. The reference against the dissident lawmakers sent by then Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi was accepted by the ECP for violating Article 63-A which pertains to defections.