ECP bars Punjab govt from notifying Mianwali as division

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday barred the Punjab government from issuing the notification of granting the status of division to Mianwali. The ECP stated that as it was conducting delimitation for by-polls in the province, the line of demarcation could not be drawn at the time. “The establishment of Mianwali division is in contravention to the ECP rules”, it added. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, while chairing a cabinet meeting, had approved the status of division for Mianwali comprising Bhakkar, Mianwali, and Tala Gang districts.