Wolves sign Gabon international midfielder Lemina

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 29-year-old, who had spells at Fulham and Southampton, returns to English football after making 58 appearances since 2021 for Nice. “The transfer includes a further 12-month option and comes after Lemina spent the first half of the campaign playing regularly for Ligue 1 side Nice,” Wolves said in a statement. Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told reporters earlier on Friday: “Mario is a good player. We know him and he wants to be here. “He knows the English league and has the profile to be a good player for us … He knows his job.” Lamina is Wolves’ second January transfer window signing after Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha. Wolves are 19th in the Premier League and host West Ham on Saturday.