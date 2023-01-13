Matthew Melamed releases emotional new single ‘And I’

Matthew Melamed, a singer-songwriter, has released an emotional new single, “And I” after going through a difficult breakup. The raw, intimate track features only vocals and piano, allowing Matthew Melamed’s powerful storytelling to take centre stage.

The singer’s unique style of song writing immediately captivates the listener, drawing comparison to artists like ‘Billie Eilish’ and ‘Patrick Watson’. Collaborating with Ukrainian singer Lillia, the two bring a unique blend of raw emotion and poetic melancholy to the song.

“I remember sitting in front of the piano, feeling completely broken after my last breakup.”, Melamed said, But as I started to play, the words and melody for ‘And I’ just started pouring out of me. All of my emotions and feelings about the relationship just poured out onto the page. This song is truly personal for me, it’s like my heart is laid bare for everyone to hear. It’s the tale of a relationship that was toxic and ultimately ended in devastating heartbreak. I know that others who have gone through the same thing will feel understood and seen.”

Through deeply moving lyrics, Matthew Melamed poetically conveys the pain of a failed relationship with lines like “I am true to myself, I am true to you. But it’s not enough, it never is. I try my best, I know where it leads, nowhere.”