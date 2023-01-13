French, German foreign ministers hail Ethiopia’s peace accord

France and Germany’s foreign ministers praised the peace agreement that ended the civil war in Africa’s second-most populous nation Thursday during a two-day visit to Ethiopia. Speaking a joint press briefing with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock commended the implementation of the peace agreement that has stopped the war in northern Ethiopia, which has claimed more than half a million lives since 2020.

Colonna praised the good progress, which she said Europe wants to continue, since it has allowed for the delivery of essential aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and the rebels surrendering their heavy weapons is a sign of long-lasting peace. Baerbock in a statement said that together with her counterpart, they were in Ethiopia “to do three things: explore with authorities on how to support the country on its way to lasting peace and accountability for human rights abuses, discuss food security in the Horn of Africa and strengthen Europe’s partnership with the African Union.” Colonna and Baerbock presented aid provided by Germany and France worth up to €14 million ($15.1 million) each for the delivery of 50,000 tons of grain given by Ukraine.They are the first EU foreign ministers to travel to Addis Ababa after the peace agreement was signed. Ethiopia’s war, which broke out between government forces and Tigray rebels in November 2020, killed more than half a million people, displaced many others and exacerbated food insecurity in the drought-hit East African country.