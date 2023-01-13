Assembly ‘dissolved’

So, the Punjab Assembly comes to an end after a tumultuous vote of confidence in which Chief Minister Parvez Elahi stood winner. As per PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s advice, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has signed the dissolution order of the assembly, and hopefully, the installation of a caretaker setup will be done without an event. Earlier, the PTI-PML-Q coalition performed admirably, and the opposition was unable to seize control of Punjab as the PTI once again proved to have a solid support base in Punjab. PTI and PML-Q MPs celebrated their triumph once more, as PML-N lawmakers left the legislature after calling the vote “unconstitutional” and “bulldozed.”

The early Thursday morning time of the vote also turned out to be a bone of contention for the two opposing camps. PML-N legislators left the assembly after requesting a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly and realizing their agenda would not be accomplished. This demonstrates their unwillingness to accept judgments that do not suit them and their disregard for constitutionally protected democratic decisions. This is the situation with those who claim to be working for the improvement of the nation.

Now, the political commotion needs to stop right away. Since April, Pakistan has suffered a great deal due to political unrest. Consecutive years of bad policies and inadequate implementation have wrecked the economy, and the political situation is equally unresolved. Political parties are constantly trying to oust one another from office, even if it means causing instability in the nation. Political parties must develop the ability to concede defeat when the outcome is not favourable to them. The rule of law must triumph, and democracy’s fundamental meaning must be acknowledged. The PML-N can’t always have its way, and just because they control the centre doesn’t imply the provinces will do the same and succumb to their pressure-cooking methods. Now, all parties should refrain from adopting a “third time’s the charm” strategy. Time is up for the next general election and every party must get a fair chance of electioneering. Everything should be left behind now as even though it was difficult to accept the defeat the first time around, it must be accepted a second time.

These political issues should be put on hold at a time when the nation is facing such economic difficulties, and all parties should join forces to work together on a solution rather than playing games. Instead of playing this game of musical chairs, where authority shifts from one hand to another and then back to the first, the parties should be concentrating on more important issues in electioneering. *