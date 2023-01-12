Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced.

The development comes a day after Punjab CM secured a vote of confidence from lawmakers as per Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order.

“Elahi has signed the summary and the advice has been sent to Punjab Governor [Baligh-Ur-Rehman] and if he does not sign on it in the next 48 hours, then in line with the Constitution, then the assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours,” the PTI leader told.

Talking to journalists alongside Ijaz Chaudhry in Lahore, the former information minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will be dissolved after dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The decision to dissolve the assembly was taken during a meeting between the chief minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence, with senior party leaders in presence.