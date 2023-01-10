COAS discusses military ties with UAE president

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir discussed defence and military ties with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his first official visit to the Gulf country, a statement issued by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen military affairs to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries during the meeting, as per the state news agency.

“The two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries,” said the statement.

Gen Munir was received by the UAE president at Qasr Al Shati Palace. President Nahyan congratulated the army chief on his appointment, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.

The WAM reported that Gen Munir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the president for congratulating him.

The meeting was attended by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi and Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei as chief of staff of the UAE armed forces.

Gen Munir meets Saudi crown prince

A day earlier, Gen Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and “reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them,” reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the reception, according to the SPA, the army chief and the Saudi crown prince “reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.”

The state news agency reported that the reception was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Muhammad al Aiban.

This is Gen Munir’s first overseas official trip ever since he took charge as the army chief. He is expected to return to Pakistan on January 10.

The ISPR had said that the army chief during the week-long visit would be meeting the senior leadership of both countries and discussing matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects.