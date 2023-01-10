The role of Punjab to promote tourism

Tourism is very close to human nature, through tourism man learns, experience culture and adventure offered by nature. Tourism is undoubtedly a huge sector of revenue generation and promotion of country’s soft image toward the world.

Pakistan is gifted with beautiful landscape and the rich vibrant culture is unmatched to any other place in the world. Tourism not only a source to accelerate economy but also bring foreign exchange to Pakistan. There are many countries with tourism as a major source of economic progress and with huge potential Pakistan must explore the possibility of expanding economy through the medium of tourism. 131 countries are ahead of Pakistan in the list of tourism earnings, And it is a very minor i.e. zero point two percent of Pakistan’s GDP.

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Provincial Department of Tourism is playing a very important role for the promotion and development of tourist places. Managing Director Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas is a competent and hardworking officer. He has achieved innumerable achievements to promote tourism in the province and has set plans for the future which, if implemented without any hindrance, will revolutionize the tourism sector. He has informed that the 18th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival will be held from 6 to 12 February 2023 in Bahawalpur.

Many countries including Norway, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Gulf countries will participate in the rally. Cholistan Jeep Rally has three categories. It is a 500 km track covering the three districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, where dirvers get chance to show their skill to drive through sand. From this rally, where the soft image of Pakistan is highlighted in front of the world, tourists also get to know about the beauty of the south, the beauty of the desert and the magnificent forts.

Apart from this, more forts in Cholistan desert of 16 thousand square kilometers become the center of attraction for tourists. These include Dingarh, Meerut, Khangarh, Bhajnot, Majgarh and Jamgarh forts. Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is not just motor sports but a complete cultural festival. Overnight stay in tents for tourists, bonfire, local food festival, camel ride and Sufi night round it off. In this international event, Department of Tourism gets full support and cooperation from Bahawalpur Division Administration, Pak Army Bahawalpur Corps and Hobara Foundation.

The Punjab Tourism Department has done a great job highlighting Wadi Sonkalr Kahar, Chakwal as a lake city, Koh Sulaiman, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kotla Satian, Patriata Rehan Chah, Shala Mar Bagh, Tomb of Jahangir and many other such places have been converted into tourist centers. To facilitate and increase the confidence of tourists, the Punjab Tourism Squad (PTS) has been launched, which will help promote good and responsible tourism across the province. The squad consists of more than 100 officers, including 11 women officers, who will be deployed in three (North, Central and South) zones of Punjab on special occasions, starting from Murree (North Zone).

Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said that there were two aspects of the training of Punjab Tourism Squad, one was the Emergency Service Academy (1122) and the other was to create welfare projects in collaboration with TDCP’s Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management.

The squad will arrange first aid, help vehicles and mountain bikes to climb the hill easily during rain. It will take care of the safety of foreign tourists and provide them with facilities. The hotel rates will be regulated so that no tourist can be exploited. Punjab Tourism Development Corporation already had 4 double decker buses while 5 more double decker buses have been added. The MD said that to promote night tourism, Haran Minar bus service will also be run from Lahore every fortnight to visit tourist places Punjab tourism dept. Also planning to do motor boot camps, motor sports in Rahim Yar Kahn, Layyah and other districts. Punjab tourism department is also involving Universities to involve their students for beautification of tourists sites, a zoo with the collaboration of wild life dept. Has been added. PTDC also planning to open museum in Multan, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, formation of new gallery in Harapah museum.

He said that the arrangements of the Lahore Museum have also been entrusted to the Punjab Tourism Department, after which 49 million PCs were prepared for its improvement. V cameras have been installed. Punjab Tourism Development Corporation has approved the first tourism policy of Punjab in the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Secretary Tourism Punjab Asia Gul. Under the tourism policy of Punjab, ten new tourist destinations have been marked indiscriminately and comprehensive planning and development work has been started for them. Among them are Kotla Sattian, Chakwal, Khushab, Koh Sulaiman, Fort Munro and Kala Bagh Mianwali. But the development works have already started. They are expected to be completed soon. The managing director said that there has been a positive result of many events for the promotion of tourism and public interest, in which Cholistan and Thal jeep Rally, World Chef Day, Sufi Night and World Tourism Day are noteworthy. After Lahore, double decker buses were started in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and in the next phase, double decker buses will start running in Bahawalpur.

A total of 131 tourism schemes are being renovated in the province, out of which 12 schemes have been completed. Auditoriums have been constructed adjacent to museums in Taxila and Harappa. Gujarat Museum and Color Kahar Museum have been renovated. has been done Excavations in Jampur DG Khan have discovered assets and valuable artifacts of Buddhist civilization. List of historical and touristic places across Punjab, photos, videos, documentaries and details have been uploaded on the website and worldwide. People can now book their tour by accessing it through the internet. The right direction and vision Punjab become example for tourism in Pakistan.