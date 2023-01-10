Imran Amin reviews RUDA projects

CEO Ravi Urban Authority, Mr Imran Amin held an internal meeting at RUDA headquarters to review the progress on different projects. He also reiterated that RUDA has its own master plan independent of any other authority and same will be followed in letter and spirit. He categorically dispelled the impression being spread by few quarters that RUDA’s master plan as being part of LDA’ s master plan 2050. RUDA being an independent authority has its own trajectory of progression which has not been stymied by few misnomers being spread by people with vested interests.

It is pertinent to add that RUDA has finalised the initiatives for waste water treatment plants and also taking measures to fight smog through, afforestation, industrial good practices and addressing the uncontrolled urban sprawl in its area. These initiatives will result into mitigation of climatic effect on one hand and will improve the environment on the other.

RUDA’s master plan is very comprehensive in its intent being already considered as an engineering feat to train river and the rejuvenation of the aquifer. At the end he appreciated the team of expert in RUDA who are busy day and night to realize the dream to enliven river Ravi again.