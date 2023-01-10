Harry Styles, Dua Lipa titled as ‘hardest working musicians’ of 2022

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa are declared Britain’s ‘hardest working musicians’ in the year 2022.

The pop icons, both, have shared the No.1 spot in a chart of the UK’s hardest working musicians. The As It Was singer, 28, and the Levitating crooner, 27, performed a whopping 71 shows each in 2022.

Styles and Lipa were only a few gigs ahead of veteran musician Sir Elton John, 75 – who performed 65 times on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and claimed the No.3 spot. Ed Sheeran came in at No.4 with 63 shows while Styles’ former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson was at No.5 with 57 gigs. Music legend Sir Rod Stewart, 77, also made the list, which was compiled by US music analysts firm, Pollstar. His 26 shows put him in 14th place.

Leon Neville, British Phonographic Industry (BPI)’s director of research and insight called it “astonishing” that British artists were dominating given the global competition created by streaming.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the rich music talent that continues to emerge from across the UK’s nations and regions, fuelled by the passion, investment and skills of UK record labels.”