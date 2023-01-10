Momal shares views over Behroze Sabzwari’s controversial comment

Momal expresses her thoughts on Behroze Sabzwari‘s controversial remark about women.

Momal Sheikh is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress who has appeared in numerous hit drama serials since her debut. Her father, Javed Sheikh, is a veteran actor, and her uncle, Shahzad Sheikh, is an outstanding one. Momal’s drama serial Darrar, which she co-wrote with Syed Jibran, has recently become the talk of the town, with fans praising her acting abilities.

Recently, Momal Sheikh appeared on Express TV’s show The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary. In the show, she expressed her opinion about Behroze Sabzwari’s statement about women wearing tight clothes.

She said, “it is his point of view, maybe it was something he observed while he was coming to the interview and he expressed his thoughts, Maybe it was something which stuck in his mind and he wanted to talk about it, whenever we come to the show we don’t talk the scripted things, we speak our heart out, so I can give him the benefit of doubt, maybe it was something disturbing him, he said it, now people should move on and let it go, and if anything has to be asked it should be from Behroze Sabzwari and not me, talking about the public opinion about dressing she said she can’t shape anyone’s opinions neither can she change their minds, let it be, I will do whatever I want, no one should take comments on the heart and in the end, it is the Public who makes you star.